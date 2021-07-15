Capitol Rioter Among 16 White Supremacist Group Members Charged
SWEEPING INDICTMENT
Sixteen members of a Florida-based white supremacist group called the Unforgiven have been indicted for racketeering. The members—some with the nicknames Shrek, Pretty Boy, and Scumbag—have been accused of murder, kidnapping, and other offenses. The group allegedly used “corrupt law enforcement officers and state employees” to smuggle contraband to inmates, according to the indictment. In order to enter the gang, potential members must study “Aryan Philosophy,” commit extreme acts of violence, and get tattoos of swastikas, Iron Crosses, and S.S. bolts, the indictment says. One of the indicted members is Michael Curzio, who pleaded guilty on Monday for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He was released from prison after receiving credit for time served.