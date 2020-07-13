CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SHOP WITH SCOUTED
16 More LAPD Officers May Face Charges for Falsifying Police Records
WIDE NET
Read it at NBC Los Angeles
More than a dozen Los Angeles Police Department officers are potentially facing criminal charges in an investigation into falsified interview reports, according to an LAPD memo. Twenty-four officers total are under investigation for allegedly falsely identifying innocent pedestrians and motorists as gang members in reports. Three have already been criminally charged with conspiring to file false police reports and fabricate documents for court, and 16 may in the future face criminal charges. Five others are being investigated for potentially violating department policies, but not breaking the law. One of the officers who was charged last week is additionally accused of filing gang data on fictitious individuals.