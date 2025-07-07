‘16 and Pregnant’ Star Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
Whitney Purvis, who appeared on the first season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant, was arrested on Monday in Floyd County, Georgia, for involuntary manslaughter after distributing a dangerous street drug called Tranq, which is composed of Fentanyl and Xylazine, as well as possession with intent to distribute. Purvis, 33, allegedly provided the drug to John Mark Harris, 37, who died of an overdose of the drug on February 17. “I hate that I found out what happened today and missed your funeral,” Purvis wrote on Harris’ obituary website. “Thank you for being such a great friend to me and always making me feel beautiful and cared for.” Purvis was arrested just a month after the death of her son, Weston Gosa Jr., who passed away at the age of 16 due to ongoing medical problems. She has been arrested for minor charges in the past and lost custody of her two children.