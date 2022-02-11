16-Year-Old Allegedly Guns Down Teen Just After Hearing on Weapons Charge
‘OBVIOUSLY TARGETED’
A Chicago 16-year-old hijacked a Lyft and murdered a 15-year-old—the same day he appeared before a judge on a weapons charge, authorities said. Anthony Brown appeared before a judge Thursday for a December weapons charge while wearing an ankle monitor, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. After the virtual hearing ended, in which the judge chastised him for not wearing a shirt, Brown ordered and later carjacked a Lyft. He then drove to Michael Brown, 15, shooting him once in the head and then nine times while on the ground. Anthony Brown was later found at a public housing community with a different 15-year-old who was driving the stolen Lyft, authorities said. The two Browns are unrelated, officials said, and they have not yet determined a motive. “Obviously, it was targeted,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. Anthony Brown was charged with first-degree murder and vehicular hijacking while the 15-year-old was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.