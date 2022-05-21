16-Year-Old Boy Charged With Killing 13-Year-Old Girl in Oregon
TRAGIC
A teenage boy is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of a 13-year-old Oregon girl whose remains were discovered earlier this month in a shallow stream. Daniel Ryan Gore, 16, is accused of killing Milana Li, who emigrated to the U.S. with her family from Kazakhstan three years ago. Gore appeared in court Friday via videolink, but did not enter a plea, The Oregonian reported. Investigators have not disclosed any details about how Gore knew Li, or how she died, according to the paper. She was last seen on the afternoon of May 8, when she left her family’s Beaverton apartment to take a walk. Li was reported missing the next day, and her body was found about 24 hours later, less than a mile from home, under what police termed “suspicious circumstances.” Gore remains detained pending his next court appearance on June 3.