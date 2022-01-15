CHEAT SHEET
    16-Year-Old Wendy's Employee Shot in the Head Over Drive-Thru Order

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    Joe Raedle/Getty

    A 16-year-old Wendy’s employee was shot in the head during an argument over a drive-thru order on Thursday night, leaving the teen in critical condition. According to Phoenix police, the employee was serving a customer at a drive-thru window when the two got into an argument over the order. The customer pulled out a gun, walked up to the window, and began firing through the open window, hitting the teenager in the head. The suspect got back in the car on the passenger side and fled, police said. The cops have not identified the suspect.

    Read it at AZFamily.com