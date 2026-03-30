$167M Powerball Winner Accused of Stealing $12K

A long-unsolved disappearance has been quietly cracked decades later after a banker’s leg washed up on a beach. Partial human remains discovered on a Northern California beach have now been identified as a banker who vanished in 1999, according to authorities and forensic researchers. The case began when a family searching for seashells on Salmon Creek Beach in Sonoma County in June 2022 came across a long bone containing surgical hardware, the DNA Doe Project said. Investigators later determined the remains belonged to Walter Karl Kinney, 59, a former banker from nearby Santa Rosa. “Thank you to the DNA Doe Project for helping us put a name to the human remains found at Salmon Creek Beach,” the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said. “We value this partnership as we continue working together to identify remains found in Sonoma County.” Researchers developed a DNA profile and uploaded it to the GEDmatch database in January, leading to a breakthrough linking Kinney to remains previously recovered in 1999. Kinney’s daughter remembered him as “smart, sensitive, almost to a fault,” adding that “this world was just too harsh a place for him,” the DNA Doe Project said.
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- 1Banker's Leg Washes Up on Beach 27 Years After DisappearanceGRUESOME DISCOVERYHis daughter remembered him as “smart, sensitive, almost to a fault.”
- 2Trump Uncorks Chaos for Wine Lists in American RestaurantsCULINARY VIN-DALISMThe president’s tariffs have brought a new problem to whine about.
Shop with ScoutedNurses and Athletes Swear by This OTC Muscle Pain CreamNATURAL RELIEFPenetrex’s top-rated muscle and joint pain relief cream is a must-have for post-workout recovery.
- 3‘Law & Order’ Star to Make Broadway DebutORDER ON STAGE“It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut,” the actress said.
- 4$167M Powerball Winner Accused of Stealing $12KBUT, WHY?This is the third time James Farthing has been arrested since he became a multimillionaire last year.
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- 5Flight Attendant Thrown From Plane Reveals InjuriesLONG ROAD AHEADShe will need to learn how to walk again.
- 6New Analysis Reveals the Profession Likeliest to Own a HomeWIDENING GAPRising home prices are reshaping who can actually buy, even as top earners hold steady.
- 7Thieves Swipe Paintings Worth Millions in 3-Minute HeistTHE ITALIAN JOBOne of the artworks from Italy is worth nearly $7 million.
- 8‘Sovereign Citizen’ Cop Killer Shot Dead After Epic Manhunt FUGITIVE KILLEDThe ‘sovereign citizen’ had shared his hatred of police.
Shop with ScoutedBundle Men’s Wearhouse Favorites and Score Up to 20% OffMORE THE MERRIERThe Wearhouse is back and better than ever with a Spring collection that will get you suited up for every spring celebration.
- 9Frontier Airlines Reveals Passenger’s Chilling ThreatFRONTIER FLIGHTMAREA passenger allegedly made the threats moments after the plane landed on Sunday.
- 10KitKat Issues Statement After Huge Chocolate HeistCOCOA LOCOThe company confirmed that over 12 tons of its chocolate wafers were stolen.
American wine lovers have been dealt a blow by President Donald Trump and his far-reaching tariff experiment. Five retailers, wholesalers, and restaurateurs told Reuters that they have been ditching go-to menu options because importing them from Europe is no longer financially viable. The continent has historically been a close ally of the U.S., but that didn’t stop Trump from imposing a 15 percent tariff on many of its goods last year, which was later reduced to 10 percent after the Supreme Court got involved. Kristen Goceljak, wine director of the New York-based Kent Hospitality Group, said that prices of champagne and crémant—sparkling wines which can only ever be made in France—had risen enough to make them unattractive import options because “It’s just too expensive.” It’s bad news for wine drinkers, because “The pressure to pass through costs is mounting,” said Republic National Distributing Company SVP Lance Emerson. He said the hike is likely to be felt more in wine than in spirits, noting that retailers were trimming their product offerings, while restaurants were swapping out old favorites for lower-cost options.
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Whether you’ve been extra committed to your fitness routine in 2026, have a job that requires you to sit for the better part of your eight-hour shift, or are on your feet for the majority of the day, you may find yourself dealing with aches, stiffness, and soreness.
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Law and Order’s Mariska Hargitay is set to make her Broadway debut this spring as the star of the solo show Every Brilliant Thing. “It feels like an extraordinary gift to make my Broadway debut, the fulfillment of a lifelong dream, with a play that affirms life so emphatically,” the 62-year-old actress said. The 85-minute production follows a character compiling a list of reasons to stay alive, originally written for their mother after a suicide attempt. Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe, the play also involves audience participation, with attendees sometimes asked to take on roles. “I read Every Brilliant Thing and cried, rejoiced, laughed, cried some more, and loved it so much. I’m always drawn to themes of healing and renewal, especially when the journey is rendered in all its complexity,” Hargitay said. The Law and Order star is set to take on the role once Daniel Radcliffe’s run ends on May 24. She will stay on until the end of the play’s run at the Hudson Theater on June 28.
$167M Powerball Winner Accused of Stealing $12K
A career criminal who won Kentucky’s $167 million Powerball last year is accused of stealing a paltry $12,000. James Farthing, 51, is alleged to have broken into the home in Lexington, taken the cash from inside, and fled in his black Porsche Passenger. Police then found a marijuana blunt in his vehicle after pulling over the multimillionaire, before finding more of the drug during a search. Farthing was charged with second-degree burglary and marijuana possession. Farthing won the Powerball millions in April 2025 after spending decades of his life in and out of jail. Even after winning the $167 million bonanza, Farthing has continued to face legal trouble. Last month, Fathting pled guilty to misdemeanor charges of battery and resisting an officer after kicking a deputy in the face at a Florida hotel bar just days after he collected his winnings. Farthing was also arrested in February 2026 on charges of intimidation and is scheduled for an April arraignment on a hit-and-run charge following an incident in November 2025. Farthing had already spent nearly 30 years of his life in custody over a variety of offenses before he won the Kentucky Powerball.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
If you’ve tried early iterations, you know the flavor could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
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Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
An Air Canada flight attendant who survived being thrown from a plane as it collided with a fire truck last week has been left with devastating injuries. Solange Tremblay was the senior flight attendant on board Air Canada Express Flight 8646 from Montreal to LaGuardia Airport when it crashed in New York on March 22, claiming the lives of both pilots. Tremblay was in a jump seat at the front of the plane and was hurled 320 feet onto the tarmac during the collision. She suffered two broken legs, spinal damage, and lacerations to her skin from the slide, all while still attached to her seat, her daughter Sarah Lépine revealed in a GoFundMe. Lépine said her mom suffered “shattered legs,” with “open fractures” that require “multiple surgeries where metal plates are needed.” She added that Tremblay “requires skin grafts to repair the missing flesh she lost on her legs while sliding down the tarmac. She even received a blood transfusion due to complications from her first surgery,” and “will have to undergo several other surgeries, along with intensive rehabilitation to learn how to walk again.”
Business professionals and educators are the most likely to own homes nationwide, a new analysis by the National Association of Realtors shows. About 72 percent of management and business workers and 67 percent of education and social services workers owned homes in 2024, largely unchanged over the past decade, while the U.S. overall rate sits near 65 percent. Service and sales workers also saw gains: Service workers rose to 46 percent from 43 percent, and sales and real estate pros climbed to 63 percent from 61 percent. Meanwhile, STEM and technical workers have slipped slightly, from 69 percent in 2014 to 67 percent, largely because many live in high-cost markets, according to the report. Local trends vary sharply: In 61 percent of metro areas, the top home-owning occupation in 2024 differs from 2014. Management and business workers lead in half of metros, STEM workers in 24 percent, and education/social services in 12 percent. The analysis comes as the national median home price now equals five times the median household income.
A gang of thieves stole millions of dollars’ worth of paintings from a museum in a heist lasting just three minutes. Four masked men entered the villa of the Magnani Rocca Foundation, near Parma in northern Italy, on the night of March 22 and made off with three valuable paintings: “Les Poissons” by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, “Still Life with Cherries” by Paul Cézanne, and “Odalisque on the Terrace” by Henri Matisse. The value of the three paintings is estimated at more than $10.3 million. The Magnani Rocca Foundation said the four thieves appeared “structured and organized” and could have made off with more paintings had the security alarm not gone off. Italian law enforcement is now investigating the theft, which was only revealed to the public on Sunday, despite having taken place last week. The incident, one of the biggest art thefts in Italy in recent years, follows the brazen daylight heist at the world-famous Louvre Museum in Paris last October. Thieves entered the world-famous museum using a mechanical lift to enter the second floor and made off with jewels worth more than $100 million.
A self-confessed police hater who was the main suspect in the murder of two police officers in August last year has been shot dead after seven months on the run. Desmond “Dezi” Freeman, 56, is believed to have shot and killed Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson, 59, and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart-Hottart, 35, at Porepunkah in Victoria, Australia on August 26 last year. The officers came to his property executing a search warrant over historical sex offenses. A third officer was injured. Known for his survival skills and ability to live off the grid, Freeman has been on the run ever since. After the shooting he disappeared into Victoria’s alpine region, leaving behind his wife and children. Police shot the fugitive gunman dead in north-east Victoria on Monday morning, local time. He was killed following a three-hour standoff after being located inside a shipping container near the Mount Lawson state forest, around 60 miles from Porepunkah. In 2003, he changed his surname from Filby to Freeman to express his anti-government views, labeling himself a sovereign citizen who rejects laws. He was also a rabid conspiracy theorist who had called police “terrorist thugs” and once tried to arrest a magistrate during court proceedings. His friends told Guardian Australia he had become increasingly radicalized over the years. Victoria Police chief commissioner Mike Bush said he believed Freeman had been assisted in his time on the run. “We will conduct an investigation to see if others have been complicit and aiding him, not just in getting out of the area but supporting him while he’s been on the run,” Bush said.
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Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.
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Frontier Airlines has revealed the chilling bomb threat made by a passenger during an airport emergency on Sunday. The airline told the New York Post that Flight 2539 from Columbus, Ohio, was diverted to a remote area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a passenger allegedly claimed to have a bomb when the plane landed shortly after 5 p.m. The unidentified man, who police described as “unruly,” also threatened to kill the woman sitting next to him, according to air traffic control audio cited by 11Alive. Authorities responded as a precaution, and passengers were removed from the plane using stairs and buses. Police later said the threat was not credible. It was not immediately clear whether the man was arrested. The FBI is leading the investigation.
KitKat has responded to reports that over 12 tons of KitKat products were stolen in an appalling chocolate heist. “We can confirm that 12T of KitKat products were stolen while in transit between our factory in Central Italy and their destination in Poland,” the brand said in a statement shared to X from its KitKat official account. “We are working closely with local authorities and supply chain partners to investigate. The good news: there are no concerns for consumer safety, and supply is not affected.” On Saturday, the candy conglomerate told Agence France-Presse that the missing shipment “remains unaccounted for” after thieves nabbed it between production and distribution centers. A spokesperson joked that the wrongdoers could have taken the brand’s slogan, “Have a break, have a KitKat,” a bit too literally. The company said that all of its products have unique batch codes that can help investigators track down the stolen shipment if it turns up in European markets.