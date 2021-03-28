17 Arrested in ‘Complete Melee’ at Providence Biker Clubhouse
FALLEN ANGELS
Providence, Rhode Island, police arrested 17 people after what cops described as a “complete melee” at an after-hours biker hangout, reported GoLocalProv.com. The dust-up apparently began shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday, when an officer showed up to write tickets for cars allegedly parked illegally outside the clubhouse. While one of the vehicles was being hooked up to a tow truck, an unidentified individual attempted to get inside through the passenger door and retrieve “an unknown item,” said the outlet. He was ordered out of the car, and in response, allegedly pushed the officer. At this point, “a large group of people began to circle—and outnumber—the officers on location,” according to GoLocalProv. There was “yelling and agitation among the crowd with ‘violent’ tones,” the report says, and one member of the group began to threaten police. The mob was eventually placed under arrest, and those involved now face charges of simple assault and obstruction, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and threats against public officials. One gun was reportedly seized at the scene.