L.A. Gangs Have a New Specialty: Following and Robbing Wealthy Victims
TARGET
At least 17 Los Angeles crime gangs have been identified as taking part in “follow-off” robberies targeting wealthy victims who are tracked and robbed after leaving expensive shops, hotels, restaurants, and nightclubs, police have said. Crews in cars have also taken to scouring the streets looking for victims driving pricey vehicles or wearing jewelry, and are making off with handbags and watches. Capt. Jonathan Tippet, who is spearheading a task force focused on “follow-off” crime, said the area with the most of such robberies was the LAPD’s Hollywood Division. “There’s no chance or opportunity for these victims even to comply. They’re just running up to people and attacking them, whether that’s putting a gun in their face or punching them and beating on them,” Tippet said, adding the criminals were sometimes “pistol whipping” their victims as well.