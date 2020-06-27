CHEAT SHEET
    17 Rikers Island Officers to Be Disciplined Over Death of Transgender Woman

    ‘ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE’

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Brendan McDermid/Reuters

    More than a dozen Rikers Island guards face discipline over their failure to administer aid to a transgender woman as she had an epileptic seizure. Layleen Polanco, age 27, had a seizure in her solitary cell June 7, 2019 and died after the guards failed to check on her, according to a Department of Correction investigation. She had been arrested for misdemeanor assault and had failed to produce $500 in bail but had not been convicted of a crime. A captain and three officers were suspended without pay Friday. “What happened to Layleen was absolutely unacceptable and it is critical that there is accountability,” Bill de Blasio said in a statement. Bronx district attorney Darcel Clark declined to press charges against the guards three weeks ago. The president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association said his organization would fight the suspensions.

