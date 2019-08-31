CHEAT SHEET
17-Year-Old Arrested in Mobile, Alabama, High School Football Game Shooting
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with nine counts of attempted murder after allegedly opening fire in the concourse of the Ladd Peebles stadium in Mobile, Alabama, at the end of a high school football game Friday evening. Five of those shot are in critical condition, but all are expected to survive. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste named the suspect as Deangelo Parnell, and said another young man was also in custody but had not yet been charged. “Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events?” Battiste asked in a news conference after the shooting. “They’re bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they’re putting other people in harm’s way.”