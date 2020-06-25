Read it at Tampa Bay Times
A second 17-year-old has died of COVID-19 in Florida as the state grapples with a potentially devastating coronavirus surge. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Carsyn Davis of Fort Myers was hospitalized on Friday, transferred two days later to the intensive-care unit, and airlifted Monday to another hospital, where she died. She is reportedly the youngest person to die of the virus in Florida, which has broken record after record for new cases in recent days. This weekend, news emerged of a 17-year-old boy who died, though it happened on April 18.