17-Year-Old in Louisiana Dies of Coronavirus: Health Department
The Louisiana Department of Health reported that a teenager from Orleans Parish died of coronavirus, the youngest fatality from the virus in the state. According to news station WVUE, the teen was just one of the 18 new deaths in the state since Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 83. In a press conference Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards said an investigation into the teen’s death was ongoing and it was not known whether he had any underlying health conditions. “This does illustrate the point that everyone is at risk... there is some percentage of population regardless of age and health who are at risk of having serious and severe complications... and that includes death,” Edwards said. “This virus knows no limits... it really does not discriminate.” He also said there were now at least 2,305 COVID-19 cases in the state, and called the new numbers “very staggering.” “I hope the entire state of Louisiana is looking at these numbers and they are as concerned about them as I am,” Edwards said.