17-Year-Old Ivory Coast Girl Rescued After Drifting at Sea for 22 Days
‘VERY BAD’
A Spanish military helicopter saved three people who were drifting at sea for 22 days, BBC reports. Earlier last month, 59 people went aboard a ship off the coast of Mauritania, but the ship had gotten caught in strong winds and bad weather and went down, the network reports. The passengers went onto an emergency canoe, and sailed at sea for 22 days. By the time the Spanish helicopter came to the rescue, only three people, including a 17-year-old girl, had survived. “Two days later we had no water left, no food. On the fourth day, no more petrol,” said Aicha, the teen who was one of three to survive. “Their physical state was very bad...They were dehydrated,” said Cristina Justo of the Spanish Air Force. Aicha was in the hospital for 10 days following the rescue, but recovered and was reunited with her family, according to BBC.