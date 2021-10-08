17-Year-Old Accused of Shooting His Stepfather, Burning His House Down With Mom’s Help

Read it at KOCO
A 17-year-old is accused of shooting and killing his stepfather and then burning down the stepfather’s home to hide the body, authorities in Oklahoma say. Robert Stockton Jr. was arrested Thursday morning in Harrah, Oklahoma. Deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department discovered human remains after responding to a call about a fire at the home in late July. Stockton set the fire after shooting his stepfather in a bathroom in the home, according to the police, who also believe Stockton’s mother was involved in the alleged coverup. One witness said they heard gunshots after Stockton went from one room to another. Stockton later bragged about the killing, according to a second witness.