17-Year-Old Speedster in BMW Kills Six in Florida DUI Crash, Cops Say
A speeding teen in a BMW allegedly caused a rollover crash in Florida late Thursday night, killing six people. According to an incident report obtained by WTVJ, the 17-year-old’s BMW M5 rear-ended a Nissan Rogue in Delray Beach, sending the Nissan into a center median and causing it to rollover several times before it came to a stop upside down. Five of the six passengers in the Nissan were declared dead at the scene, while the sixth died at a local south Florida hospital. The teen was allegedly under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, according to the incident report, though it’s unknown what he will be charged with. He suffered minor injuries, the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said.