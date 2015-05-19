170 Bikers Charged in Waco Shootout

CHEAT SHEET
Police said about 170 members of motorcycle gangs were charged with engaging in organized crime Monday, a day after a Texas restaurant shootout left nine people dead and wounded 18 others. A dispute over a parking spot may have sparked the shootout, according to investigators. Authorities opened the Waco Convention Center to detain all the suspects before they were arrested. Police reportedly received threats from biker groups "throughout the night" after the melee, said Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton. McLennan Country Justice of the Peace W.H. Peterson set the bond for each suspect at $1 million. Police acknowledged opening gunfire on the bikers, but it was unclear how many of the dead were shot by law enforcement.