1,700 Mysteriously Dead Seals Wash Ashore on Russian Coast
SUSPICIOUS
Roughly 1,700 seals were discovered dead on Sunday along the Caspian Sea in the south Russian province of Dagestan. Local authorities say it’s unclear what caused the mass death, but claim it was likely natural causes, according to the Associated Press. The head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, Zaur Gapizov, said it was possible that the seals died a couple of weeks ago and that there were no indications that they had been poached, the outlet reported. Earlier in the weekend, regional authorities speculated that some 700 of the animals had perished, but that number was corrected by Gapizov on Sunday after a recount along the coast. Other Russian agencies, including the Federal Fisheries Agency, inspected the coastline but did not report any sightings of possible pollutants. Some 70,000 seals are believed to live in the inland sea, according to the Caspian Environmental Protection Center.