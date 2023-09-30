CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
177 People Saved From Burning Ferry in Italy
NIGHTMARE SCENARIO
Read it at Reuters
Scores of passengers traveling by ferry in Italy were suddenly imperiled when the boat’s engine room caught fire on Friday. The Italian coast guard managed to save the 177 individuals, including 83 migrants, and utilized water jets to contain the blaze. The ferry had departed from Lampedusa, an island in the Mediterranean, and was on its way to Sicily. According to Reuters, all but three of the rescued people continued their journey to Sicily; after the nightmare incident, the others opted to head back to their point of origin.