1776 Commission Page Scrubbed From White House Website Minutes After Biden Takes Office
GOOD RIDDANCE
Former President Trump’s short-lived effort to rewrite American history for the country’s schools, which came to life in the form of a report by his 1776 Commission, was taken down Wednesday just minutes after President Biden was sworn in. The commission’s report, which went up on the White House website on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, consisted of 45 pages with false, ahistorical claims, including that “the Civil Rights Movement was almost immediately turned to programs that ran counter to the lofty ideals of the founders.” Trump founded the commission in response to The New York Times’ 1619 Project which looked at slavery as the founding principle of the U.S.
The entire White House website as it existed under former President Trump is now part of the National Archives Presidential Archives, along with Trump and his predecessors’ other official websites. The new whitehouse.gov has sections on COVID-19, details about the members of the new administration and its priorities, and more.