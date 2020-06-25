18 Members of the Same Family Test Positive for Coronavirus After Surprise Party
A surprise party for one woman in Texas may have led to 18 of her family members becoming infected with the new coronavirus. The Barbosa family held a 30th birthday party for Ron Barbosa’s daughter-in-law on May 30 in Carrollton, Texas. Unbeknownst to the family, at least one person at the gathering was infected with COVID-19 but showed no symptoms. Seventeen others have tested positive in the wake of the party, and three have been hospitalized—Barbosa’s 88-year-old father, his 86-year-old mother, and his sister, who is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. “When people started getting sick, we really let everyone have it,” Barbosa told ABC 8. He and his wife, a doctor, declined to attend for safety reasons. “We knew this was going to happen, I mean this whole time this has been going on we've been terrified.”