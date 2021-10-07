18 NBA Veterans Indicted in $3.9 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme
FOUL
More than a dozen former NBA players were indicted Thursday for allegedly conspiring to defraud the league’s benefit plan out of almost $4 million, prosecutors said.
The Southern District of New York confirmed to The Daily Beast that at least 18 former players have been arrested and indicted for their roles in a scheme to rip off the NBA’s Health and Welfare Benefit Plan. Prosecutors allege that the scheme was spearheaded by Terrence Williams, who was drafted to the former New Jersey Nets in 2009; Anthony Allen, a six-time NBA All-Defense Team member; former Laker Shannon Brown; and Ronald Glen Davis, who last played for the Los Angeles Clippers and is affectionally known by the nickname Big Baby. Allen’s wife, Desiree Allen, is also charged in the indictment.
According to the indictment, the basketball players—and Allen’s wife—submitted fake reimbursement claims for medical services from 2017 to about 2020. None of those services, which totaled about $3.9 million, actually happened. Prosecutors also allege that Williams offered other NBA plan participants fake invoices to support their false claims and recruited others into the scheme.