The operators of Camp Mystic are facing three lawsuits from families of some of the 27 people who died during July’s catastrophic floods. The disaster killed more than 130 people across the region, including 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic, a private, Christian girls’ camp in central Texas. The suits, filed in Austin, accuse the camp of negligence and wrongful death, alleging that the operators ignored state safety rules and known flood risks along the Guadalupe River, a stretch often called “Flash Flood Alley.” “These young girls died because a for-profit camp put profit over safety,” one filing claims. The suits accuse the camp of failing to plan for evacuation, ordering campers to stay in floodplain cabins, and prioritizing equipment over children as water levels rose. One lawsuit said the camp had known about the danger since 1932, alleging it had “continued to play Russian Roulette with the lives of little girls.” The camp, owned by the Eastland family, said in a statement that it “continues to pray for the grieving families and ask for God’s healing and comfort.” Owner Richard Eastland, 74, died while trying to save campers.
18 People Rushed to Hospital After Airport Mobile Lounge Crash
A mobile airport lounge has crashed in Washington, D.C., injuring more than a dozen passengers. One of Washington Dulles International Airport’s 19 people movers collided with the dock at Concourse D at an angle on Monday afternoon, a Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority spokesperson told the Daily Beast. Passengers were able to exit via the vehicle’s stairs, and 18 people with injuries were transported to the hospital. None of the injuries sustained are life-threatening, the spokesperson said. The devices were introduced in 1959 and can carry 102 people at a time. During a Senate confirmation hearing to be a board member of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority last week, Trent Morse said the movers were a “relic.” He added, “It’s an embarrassment that international travelers when visiting the capital of the most powerful nation in the world are transported back to the ’60s.” The incident comes amid a turbulent time for air travel nationwide. The government shutdown has wreaked havoc on air traffic controllers, with thousands of flights canceled to ensure safety.
Paris Jackson revealed that years of drug abuse have left her with a small hole in her nose, which she said was “exactly what you think it’s from.” Talking candidly about the experience on TikTok, the 27-year-old singer and daughter of the late Michael Jackson spoke about how drug addiction “ruined her life” as she celebrated five years sober. “I realised I never addressed this, and it can sometimes be very noticeable,” she said, shining a light on her nose. “I have a really loud whistle, you can hear it when I breathe through my nose, and that is because I have what is called a perforated septum.” Jackson said the hole is big enough to “stick a spaghetti noodle through,” and that it can be fixed with plastic surgery. “You have to take pills when you do a surgery that gnarly. And I don’t want to f--- with that.” She warned, “Don’t do drugs kids. Or do, I mean, everyone is going to have the experience they need to have with life. I’m not going to tell anyone what to do. I don’t recommend it because it ruined my life.”
President Donald Trump thinks no one knows what a magnet is. The polarizing president was in conversation with Fox News about the economy when he veered off track to discuss China and magnetic trains. “President Xi was willing to do the railroad things—that’s magnets,” he said. “Now, nobody knows what a magnet is. If you don’t have a magnet, you don’t have a car. You don’t make a computer, you don’t make, er, televisions and radios and all the other things—you don’t make anything. It’s a 30-year effort to monopolize a very important thing. Now, in two years, we’ll have magnets, all the magnets we want. Because of tariffs, listen I called, I said you’re going to play the magnet, we’re going to play the tariff on you.” His confusion over magnetism is well documented, and the record suggests he was being sincere when he said, “No one knows” what they are. During his diplomatic tour of Asia, Trump,79, stood in front of servicepeople of the U.S. Navy and said, “You know, the new thing is magnets. So instead of using hydraulic that can be hit by lightning, and it’s fine. You take a little glass of water, you drop it on magnets. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Talk show host and original American Idol Kelly Clarkson has revealed that a former manager once suggested she get a breast enhancement. Clarkson, 43, won the TV talent show in 2002 and has scored hits with “Since U Been Gone,” “Breakaway,” “My Life Would Suck Without You,” and “Stronger.” Clarkson made the revelation during her Las Vegas residency. “I had some d--k manager one time tell me to get a boob job,” she said. “I was like, ‘Why don’t you get a d--k job?’ Like, what? I’m fine with my itty-bitty t--ies! Get out of here.” Clarkson, who had postponed the residency after the shock death of her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, in August, shared her thoughts with the audience without naming the ex-manager. “Who says that s--t? People say that s--t. They say it all the time to people in the industry. They say the craziest s--t. I’m like, This is not normal. You’ve normalized crazy.” The singer continued, telling people to do what pleases themselves, not others. “Do you. Don’t make me do you. I like my itty-bitty t---ies. They’ve served me well.” Blackstock died aged just 48, after a battle with cancer. He is the father of her two children, River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, aged 9. The pair divorced in 2020.
MAGA mouthpiece Marjorie Taylor Greene has clapped back at President Trump’s claim that she had “lost her way” from the Republican Party. The rogue Georgia Congresswoman has broken ranks several times this year, including supporting the release of the Epstein files and wanting the president to focus on America-first policies over international concerns. She has also contradicted Trump’s claim that his government is bringing down the cost of living. Greene told CNN last week, “I go to the grocery store by myself. Grocery prices remain high. Energy prices are high.” She also stated her bills were more expensive than last year, under President Biden. When asked about her quotes, Trump said on Monday, “I don’t know what happened to Marjorie. She’s a nice woman, but I don’t know what happened. She’s lost her way, I think,” he said. While Greene has yet to address Trump’s comments publicly, her team released a statement to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on Monday that read, “I haven’t lost my way. I’m 100% America first and only!” She did not react to Trump’s other comments that included, “I guess she’s got some kind of an act going, but I’m surprised at her. But when somebody like Marjorie goes over and starts making statements like that, it shows she doesn’t know.”
KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s cause of death has been revealed as a tragic accident. The 74-year-old died due to blunt trauma injuries to his head from a fall in a studio that caused a brain bleed, according to a report obtained by TMZ from the Morris County, New Jersey Medical Examiner. Frehley’s fall fractured the back of his skull, caused a stroke and created a subdural hematoma, which is when blood pools between the brain and the brain’s protective layer. The report noted that doctors tried to evacuate the subdural hematoma, but were unsuccessful. His manner of death was ruled an accident. Frehley died on Oct. 16 after his family made the decision to turn off his ventilator. Frehley was one of the original members of KISS, alongside Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss. He played guitar for the rock and metal band from 1973 to 1982, when he left the group due to creative differences and substance abuse. He reunited with the band from 1996 to 2002 for a reunion tour and continued to pursue his solo career afterward. Since Frehley’s death, all of the other founding members of KISS have released statements expressing their grief.
TNT has promised not to edit out The Pitt’s sometimes graphic nature when the network airs the entire 15-episode first season throughout the month of December. In a press release, TNT noted that the “graphic medical imagery” in HBO Max’s hit medical drama, known for its realistic portrayal of an ER, is “integral to the show’s portrayal of the raw emotional toll that such work has on those who commit their lives to the medical profession.” The cable network explained that while there are no rules that prohibit the broadcast of these graphic and nude scenes—which include a woman giving birth in Episode 11—they acknowledged that they are normally edited out. However, since TNT wanted to align with the show’s “core mission to accurately depict the realities of an emergency department,” they will be showing them with a compromise: TNT will “include advisories at the top of each episode and coming out of commercial breaks.” Executive producer John Wells said in a statement that he was “very grateful” to the network “for allowing the series to be shown as it was initially shot and aired.” Season 2 of The Pitt will release on HBO Max in January.
Pope Leo XIV may have spent most of his career between Peru and Italy, but he remains an American at heart. The Chicago-born pontiff, 70, has revealed the films that are “most significant” to him: It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) by Frank Capra; The Sound of Music (1965) by Robert Wise; Ordinary People (1980) by Robert Redford; and Life Is Beautiful (1997) by Roberto Benigni. The first three films were directed by Americans, while the fourth was produced and directed by an Italian actor and comedian. It’s a Wonderful Life is a Christmastime classic about a man who meets his guardian angel after having thoughts of taking his own life. The Sound of Music, a musical that requires no introduction, is a heartwarming film led by Julie Andrews about the Von Trapp family of singers. Redford’s directorial debut, Ordinary People, is a wrenching family drama about the aftermath of a son’s death. Life Is Beautiful is a touching period comedy-drama set during the Holocaust. The Vatican announced that Pope Leo is set to meet with Hollywood stars, including Cate Blanchett and Spike Lee, “to deepen dialogue with the world of cinema... exploring the possibilities that artistic creativity offers to the mission of the Church and the promotion of human values.”
Jessica Alba and Danny Ramirez have confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post. The actress, 44, filed for divorce from husband and producer Cash Warren in February of this year after nearly 17 years of marriage because of “irreconcilable differences.” Alba has made her debut back in the dating scene with Ramirez, best known for playing Joaquin Torres/Falcon in Marvel’s Captain America. Speculation about the relationship started when they were seen together on vacation in Mexico and multiple paparazzi signing of the couple canoodling. In August a source told Us Weekly that Alba was happy in her transition into a “new chapter” as she is “casually dating Danny” and “having a lot of fun.” The source shared that the couple “were friends before it turned romantic,” because they “run in the same social circle.” The two confirmed the rumors by making their relationship Instagram official. They shared a few snapshots of their night at the celebrity-attended Baby2Baby Gala, an event raising millions to help children in poverty. That night Jessica shared images with Kerry Washington, Serena Williams, Alicia Keys and many other celebrities. The selfie showed Ramirez affectionately wrapping his arms around Alba as they shared a laugh.