18 Women Sue USA Gymnastics Doctor Over Sexual Abuse

Another eighteen girls and women have filed a suit on Tuesday against former gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, claiming that no one even attempted to stop him when he molested patients. Three other organizations are named in the suits against the 53-year-old disgraced physician. Nassar is facing child-porn charges and criminal sexual abuse charges. Only one of the alleged victims used their own names in the suit. Rachael Denhollander consented to her name appearing on legal forms in her complaint, which was filed in Michigan federal court. She gave interviews to NBC News last fall. She was a 15-year-old club athlete when Nassar treated her in 2000. Denhollander, who was the first woman to come forward, claims she was abused during five visits.
