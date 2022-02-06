CHEAT SHEET
High School Student Killed Trying to Rescue Woman in Brutal Winter Storm
An 18-year-old high school senior in New Mexico was killed trying to help a stranded motorist during a brutal winter storm earlier this week. After a massive winter storm dumped snow and ice on Los Lunas, a woman was stranded on an icy hill. Anibal Guerrero was trying to assist her when another driver lost control of her pickup truck and struck him. Antoinette Valenzuela, the principal of Guerrero’s school, Rio Grande High School, said, “You don’t ever want to have to be in this situation where such a good person lost their life at such a young age. He had so much life ahead of him.”