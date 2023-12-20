Read it at Department of Justice
18-year-old Humzah Mashkoor from Colorado was arrested at Denver International Airport Monday and charged with attempting to provide material support to to a designated foreign terrorist organization, the Department of Justice confirmed in a statement. He appeared in federal court on Tuesday. Mashkoor was reportedly flying out of Denver to the United Arab Emirates and planned to travel to Afghanistan or Syria to serve as an ISIS fighter. He was arrested before he could board the first leg of his trip.