18-Year-Old College Student Stabbed to Death in Manhattan Park

An 18-year-old college student was repeatedly stabbed by a group of assailants in a Manhattan park on Wednesday night before stumbling away for help only to collapse before she could find any.

The woman, identified only as a Barnard College student, was later found collapsed in front of a security booth near Columbia University by a security guard who had been out on patrol. But after being rushed to St. Luke’s hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

Law enforcement sources cited by the New York Daily News said a group of suspects approached the woman in Morningside Park and tried to rob her before stabbing her in the torso several times. She was reportedly walking down a set of steps to the park on W. 116th St. near Morningside Drive when she was surrounded by the group.

After the attack, she managed to climb back up the stairs but collapsed in front of a Columbia security guard booth that at that moment happened to be empty. ABC News reports that she was found by the security guard about a half hour after collapsing on the sidewalk.

Police have not yet announced any suspects, but sources cited by the Daily News said a 16-year-old boy was being questioned in connection with the attack.