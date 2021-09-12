CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
18-Year-Old British Tennis Sensation Emma Raducanu Wins U.S. Open
ACE
Read it at Guardian
British teen Emma Raducanu has astonished the tennis world with a history-making win in the U.S. Open, beating Canadian teen Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday. Unseeded Raducanu, 18, was a virtual unknown before her win, having never won a match at a WTA tour event. She is the first British woman to win a grand slam title since 1977, and the youngest grand slam champion since Maria Sharapova won in 2004. She also has the distinction of being the only woman to win an Open in so few attempts, having competed in just one grand slam event prior to her U.S. Open win.