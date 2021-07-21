Insanely Chill Teen Pilot Recounts Landing Plane on NJ Bridge After Engine Failure
CLOSE CALL
An 18-year old pilot with an insanely chill attitude has recounted the moment he made an emergency landing on a bridge in Ocean City, New Jersey, on Monday. Landon Lucas told FOX 29 he had engine issues and spotted a space on the highway beneath him. “I had the option of putting it in the water or taking my chances with the bridge and I saw the bridge, you know,” Lucas said casually. “I flew the airplane to the ground.” Lucas landed on a stretch of New Jersey Route 52 that overlooks Great Egg Harbor Bay. The cause of the engine’s failure remains under investigation. Lucas was not injured and the plane did not suffer any obvious damage. Asked how big the gap in traffic was, he told the Philly Inquirer it was, “big enough.” “Being scared does nothing, it only hurts you” he added.