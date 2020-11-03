18-Year-Old Woman Dies Scuba Diving at Glacier National Park

Read it at NBC News
The National Park Service announced late Monday that an 18-year-old woman died Sunday while scuba diving in a lake at Glacier National Park in Montana. A second diver, a 22-year-old male, suffered from decompression sickness and was flown to Seattle for treatment. The pair were part of a group of six who were diving at Lake McDonald near its eponymous lodge. The NPS hasn’t said what caused the death at the 500-feet deep lake, but it’s under investigation. The divers have not been identified.