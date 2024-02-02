19 Brown University Students Go On Hunger Strike
Nineteen students at Brown University announced they were going on an indefinite hunger strike on Friday, until their school “hears and considers” a resolution in support of divesting from companies profiting from Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, according to The Brown Daily Herald. Students announced their protest during a rally organized by the Palestine Solidarity Caucus and Jews for Ceasefire. They also called on the school to promote “an immediate ceasefire in Gaza,” and called on Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) and Senator Jack Reed (D-R.I.) to do the same. The Corporation, the University’s highest governing body, begins several days of meetings on Feb. 8. Striking students will refuse food, skip class, and remain in the Stephen Roberts ‘62 Campus Center until the Corporation hears their resolution. This will be the largest hunger strike in the U.S. since October 7. In December, 41 students were arrested for trespassing at Brown, during a sit-in to support divestment from “Israeli military occupation.”