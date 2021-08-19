19-Year-Old Afghan Soccer Player Dies in Fall From U.S. Plane at Kabul Airport
‘DEEPEST CONDOLENCES’
Zaki Anwari, 19-year-old Afghan soccer player, died Monday after falling from a U.S. plane at the Kabul airport. “Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and teammates of young Afghan national team footballer Zaki Anwari,” reads a tweet from the International Federation of Professional Footballers. On Monday, dozens of Afghans climbed onto military jets taking off from the Kabul airport, desperate to flee the capital after the Taliban’s swift takeover. Videos showed several people on the wings of a jet, with one person falling from the sky and onto a nearby roof as the plane lifted off.
Shams Amini, a deputy spokesman of the Afghan football federation, told The Daily Beast that Anwari was a member of the under-14 national football team and “a lovely human.” He added that the team had a training session the first day the Taliban took over, but their office has closed since. “We don’t know any thing about our future planing yet, waiting for Taliban regime policies and guidance,” Amini said.