19-Year-Old Detroit Man Killed By Unknown Shooter Firing From SUV
A 19-year-old man is dead from gunshot wounds to the chest after an unknown suspect in a gray Dodge Durango SUV opened fire on protesters in Detroit on Friday. Video from the incident shows the man bleeding as people around him tried to revive him. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police do not know if the victim was involved in protests at the time of the shooting. Detroit was one of a number of cities overwhelmed by protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis on Monday. Detroit Police Chief James Craig said one person was arrested earlier in the day after trying to run down an officer. Another member of the police force was struck by a rock thrown by a protestor and was taken to the hospital. Craig said that many of the protesters were not Detroit residents. “I will not stand by and let a small minority, criminals, come in here, attack our officers and make our community unsafe,” he said Friday. “Just know, we are not going to tolerate it.”