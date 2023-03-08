This Password Manager Is an Essential Security Tool for Businesses — Big and Small
S@f3 & S3cur3
All it takes is one weak and easily-guessed password to leave your business open to a costly and reputation-damaging data breach. Ensure your and your team’s safety from the digital world’s bad actors with 1Password. This user-friendly password manager makes creating and using strong and unique passwords easy and has robust security features for businesses.
1Password allows you to set a master password policy to ensure your employees aren't using weak passwords like "guest" or "123456", enforce additional authentication methods like physical security keys or authenticator apps, and deny login attempts from unfamiliar locations or IP addresses. Additionally, if you use Okta, employees can log in to 1Password via their Okta SSO credentials. Support is coming soon for Azure and Duo.
Onboarding couldn't be easier thanks to 1Password’s dedicated support staff that guides you and your team through setup, admin and roll-out. If you’re already using a password manager, all that data is easily transferable to 1Password with its simple migration process.
Act now to keep your team safe from ever-growing cybersecurity threats. If you’re still unsure, try out 1Password free for two weeks.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.