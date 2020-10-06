If you’re working from home, you may find yourself missing a department you’ve taken for granted: IT. What do you do when you lock yourself out of your email...again? If your answer has been a spreadsheet called “All Logins” or worse, a sticky note underneath your keyboard, hoo buddy – you need 1Password.

At its core, it’s a password vault: you have one password (get it? 1Password?) that unlocks all your other passwords, so you don’t have to remember any of the others. It also uses two security levels for extra peace of mind – a Master Password that protects your data if someone has access to your device, and a Secret Key, which means your data can’t be decrypted, even if someone does get access to your phone.

If your IT department is tired of your “911” emails, you need to cut them – and yourself – some slack. Get 1Password for only $2.99/month and you AND IT can both sleep easy.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.