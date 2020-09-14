You’ve Got Enough to Juggle Going Back to School; Passwords Shouldn’t Be One of Them
B@CK2$CH00L
Back to school season this year is...an adjustment. Whether you’re remote or in person, there are new digital tools for kids to learn, which inevitably means more passwords. If you’re tempted to use the same password for your new video chatting platform that you already use for your social media accounts or, say it ain’t so, bank accounts, you should add a 1Password subscription to your shopping list.
An account for the whole family starts at $4.99/month for a family of five, billed annually, so everyone can take the stress of remembering dozens of new passwords off their minds. 1Password pairs a master password (that only you know) with a master key (synced to your device), so only the pairing of you and your device can unlock your list of encrypted passwords. Phone stolen? The thief needs your master password. Hacker gets your master password? They can’t get in without the master key on your device.
Not convinced? 1Password offers a 30-day trial so you can experience the freedom of forgetting all your passwords. Get 1Password so you and your family never have to worry about hard-to-remember passwords ever again.
