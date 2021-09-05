Houston House Fire Reveals Grisly Scene: 2 Adults, 2 Kids Shot Dead

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at KHOU
Firefighters responding to a blaze at a private home in Houston Sunday made a horrifying discovery—two adults and two children shot to death in what police are calling a domestic violence incident. KHOU reports that the minors are a girl and a boy, 10 and 13 years old; the victims’ names have not been released. “I’m angry when anybody loses their life in our city to violence but especially angry when it’s small kids,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said. “They hadn’t even lived their lives and it’s not fair.” Investigators believe the fire was set to cover up the quadruple homicide, but firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly.