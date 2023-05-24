CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Chicago O’Hare Airport Baggage Claim
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
Read it at WFLD
Two young people were arrested after a large fight broke out in a baggage claim area of O’Hare International Airport on Monday, according to Chicago police. Footage of the physical altercation, which police said was sparked by a “verbal dispute while deplaning,” shows at least a dozen people involved, some of whom can be seen climbing onto the carousel. During the brawl, a 24-year-old woman was punched by two other people, identified by authorities as 18-year-old Christopher Hampton and 20-year-old Tembra Hicks. Both Hampton and Hicks were arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of battery, according to WFLD. No other information was immediately available.