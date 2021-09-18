CHEAT SHEET
2 Cases of Alaskapox Virus Found in Remote Alaskan Town
A new virus was found in two people last week, spooking the residents of Fairbanks, Alaska—the only town it seems to be present in. Forbes reports that the virus causes a disease appropriately named “Alaskapox,” bringing the total count of infections to four—but only in Fairbanks. According to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, the first reported case of Alaskapox was in 2015; the next in 2020, and last week brought forth the two most recent cases involving a young child and middle-aged woman. Research has revealed that this type of virus is called an ‘orthopoxvirus.” As of now, symptoms of Alaskapox appear to be relatively mild, and it’s unknown whether the virus can be transmitted between people.