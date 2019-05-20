2 Charged for Urination on Memorial for Christian Clopp, 9-Year-Old Cancer Victim

After 9-year-old Christian Clopp died of brain cancer in 2012, a playground and memorial in his honor was erected in a park in Mays Landing, New Jersey. His father, Mark Clopp, was horrified this weekend to find a video circulating on social media of a man urinating on Christian’s plaque and took to Facebook to complain about the “morons.” Police have since charged the men allegedly behind the video, Bryan Bellace and Daniel Flippen, both 23. Community members, including local football coach Desmond Walker, turned out to clean up Christian’s memorial. “To see something so disgusting in a community I love so much, I felt it was my obligation to come down here and pay respect to this young man,” Walker told NBC Philadelphia.