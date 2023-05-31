2 Children and 1 Teen Dead in Pennsylvania Shooting
Two children and one teenager were killed in a shooting outside a Pennsylvania home on Tuesday night, officials said Wednesday. Authorities responded to a report of gunshots around 10 p.m. and found four victims. One died at the scene, two were pronounced dead at hospital, and the fourth, 33-year-old Luis Cancel, underwent surgery and was recovering Wednesday. The children and teenager have been identified as 8-year-old Jesus Perez-Salome, 9-year-old Sebastian Perez-Salome, and 19-year-old Joshua Lugo-Perez. Police Chief Bret Fisher said investigators believe the gunman specifically targeted one of the victims, but declined to specify who. “As a mom, I cannot overstate how heartbroken I am for the families,” Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said at the press conference. The Lebanon County SWAT executed a search warrant Wednesday, according to Fisher, and WGAL reported that officers took a person of interest into custody. The name of the individual has not been revealed.