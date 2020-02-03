2 Dead, 1 Injured in Shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce
Two people were killed and a third person was injured and taken to the hospital following a shooting at a residence hall at Texas A&M University-Commerce on Monday, authorities said. All three people were gunshot victims, officials said, adding that officers are stationed throughout the campus and a shelter-in-place will stay in effect as a precautionary measure until further notice. The shooting reportedly took place at the three-story Pride Rock residence hall open to first-year students. All classes were canceled for the rest of the day. Authorities have not said whether a suspect in the attack has been arrested. Commerce ISD said its facilities are in “lock out until further notice,” adding, “No one will be allowed to enter or exit at this time.”