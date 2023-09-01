2 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Near Austin Mall: Cops
‘CRITICAL INCIDENT’
Two people are dead, including a suspected gunman, after a shooting at a shopping area in Austin, Texas on Thursday, authorities said. Three people were also injured in the incident, including one critically. Emergency personnel responded to the “critical incident” around 5 p.m. local time, Austin-Travis County EMS said. The two people killed were pronounced dead at the scene, while one person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other two wounded people were evaluated for minor injuries, according to authorities. The Austin Police Department said that there appeared to be no outstanding threat to the public, but police announced on Twitter that no one had been detained in the shooting as of Thursday night. The shooting occurred at an unspecified business in a shopping center called The Arboretum, according to local station KXAN.