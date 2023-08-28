2 Dead After Police Chopper Crashes Into Florida Apartment Building
TERRIFYING
A wild helicopter crash killed two people and injured four others on Monday after a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue chopper crashed into an apartment building in Pompano Beach, Florida. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony identified one of the deceased victims as 50-year-old Terryson Jackson, who had been with the BSO for 19 years and was aboard the helicopter when the collision happened. “Terryson was a rock star. He was one of the best of us, one of the brightest. He bled this profession inside and out all day long,” Sheriff Tony said. The sheriff confirmed that the second fatal victim was a woman who was inside the apartment building when the helicopter struck. It’s still unclear what caused the crash, but video taken of the incident appear to show the aircraft engulfed in smoke prior to going down.