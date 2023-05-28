CHEAT SHEET
2 Dead in Possible Meningitis Outbreak Linked to Mexican Surgeries
Probable cases of fungal meningitis linked to cosmetic surgeries in Matamoros, Mexico have killed two people in the United States, the CDC said Friday. Two clinics have been connected to the infections—River Side Surgical Center and Clinica K-3, both of which closed on May 13. But the CDC said that anyone that had surgical procedures done at those clinics this year—at least 220 people in the U.S.—could be at risk of catching meningitis. The culprit is reportedly contaminated epidural aesthesia, which is injected near the patient’s spine prior to surgery. Health officials warned that anyone who had an epidural anesthetic at either clinic should seek medical attention immediately, even if they don’t have meningitis symptoms.