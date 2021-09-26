Phoebe Robinson of ‘2 Dope Queens’: Stop Being a White Savior and Join a School Board

Phoebe Robinson, comedian and author of Please Don’t Sit on My Bed in Your Outside Clothes, knows it’s not easy to make serious topics funny, but she does it anyway.

The actress, known for her roles on 2 Dope Queens and Broad City, also has an HBO Max standup special coming out in October called Sorry, Harriet Tubman because “Harriet Tubman, you worked so hard, and here I am making jokes about my boyfriend’s penis. All the apologies. I’m so sorry Harriet,” she tells Molly Jong-Fast on this bonus episode of The New Abnormal.

But Robinson knows when it’s time to get serious about issues in the country today, especially those facing Black people and people of color.