2 Struck, Killed in Berkeley After Getting Out of Cars to Argue About Colliding
ROAD RAGE
Officers arriving on the scene of a car wreck early Sunday morning found two unresponsive men lying on the freeway ahead of three damaged vehicles. The men had apparently been involved in an initial two-car collision at around 1:30 a.m. They exited their vehicles uninjured to stand on the roadway, ignore oncoming traffic, and fight about the crash. A Mini Cooper then swerved past the halted cars, colliding with and killing the men. A female passenger who was in one of the first two vehicles was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Their identities will not be released until next of kin can be notified. The driver of the Mini Cooper, a middle-aged man from San Francisco, stayed on the scene to cooperate with authorities. Four lanes of traffic remained closed until 2:45 a.m.