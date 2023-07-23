CHEAT SHEET
2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire Amid 114° Heat
Two women were found dead at Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada, authorities said Sunday. Officials responded to a welfare check just before 3 p.m. on Saturday after a group of hikers noticed the two women hadn’t returned from their morning hike at the park—located about 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas. When state police arrived, they said they found one woman dead on the trail and the other in a nearby canyon. Their identities and a possible cause of death have not been released by police, but an excessive heat advisory remains in effect in southern Nevada as the temperature peaked at 114 degrees on Saturday.