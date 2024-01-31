2 Injured After ‘Experimental’ Plane Crashes in California: Officials
‘AIRCRAFT DOWN’
Two people sustained injuries and were subsequently hospitalized Tuesday, police confirmed, after their “experimental” aircraft crashed near Camarillo, California. According to the Ventura County Department of Airports, the aircraft made an emergency landing at 1.19 p.m. in a field approximately four miles southeast of Camarillo Airport. The pilot and passenger of the aircraft sustained moderate injuries, it added, after the pilot “experienced electrical/engine issues and made the precautionary landing in the open field, implementing all training to avoid any additional damage or danger to the community.” Ventura County Fire, Ventura County Sheriff, and Department of Airports staff all responded to the scene, the statement confirmed. Ventura County Fire posted on X that the aircraft “is experimental and looks like a Rutan Long EZ style.” It did not go into further details. According to NASA, a Rutan Long-EZ is a “tandem prop aircraft” which is “is typically used for more private flights, but has been utilized by NOAA and NASA for research purposes.” The NTSB/FAA is investigating.