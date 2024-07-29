2 Kids Killed, 9 Injured in Knife Attack at Taylor Swift-Themed Dance Event
‘HORROR MOVIE’
A 17-year-old boy with a knife was arrested by police in Southport, England on Monday under suspicion of murder after two children were killed and at least nine others wounded, six of them critically, in a mass stabbing attack. Two adults also injured in the assault were similarly in critical condition, police said. “We believe the adults who were injured were bravely trying to protect the children who were being attacked,” Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said, according to the Associated Press. The attack took place at a small community center where children ages 6 to 11 were invited to attend a Taylor Swift-themed yoga and dance workshop on the first day of summer vacation, authorities said. Colin Parry, an auto body shop owner, told the AP that most of the stabbing victims appeared to be young girls. “The mothers are coming here now and screaming,” Parry said. “It is like a scene from a horror movie... It’s like something from America, not like sunny Southport.”